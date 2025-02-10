WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 38,017 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 145.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.