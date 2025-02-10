Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $384,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

