Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $522.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

