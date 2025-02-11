Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.