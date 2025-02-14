Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%.
Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Rollins has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
