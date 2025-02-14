Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Zacks reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Rollins has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.83.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

