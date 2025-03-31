1,444 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,345,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot
HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $581.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,461.31, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $705.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.14.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.