1,444 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,345,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.58.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $581.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,461.31, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $705.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

