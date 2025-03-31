Short Interest in CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Decreases By 21.0%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDTC opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

