B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,881 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,907,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 34.7% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 137,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

