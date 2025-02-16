Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,916,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,214,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $193.37 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

