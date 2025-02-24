CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Sells $174,600.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,017,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,624,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 468,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.