Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $143,909,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 29.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

