Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $169.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.73 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

