Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $212.72 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.8 %

OFIX opened at $17.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $685.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $169,612.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,347.82. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $436,883. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

