Oil Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, and AltC Acquisition are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to companies’ shares that are involved in the oil and gas industry, such as exploration, production, distribution, or retail. Investing in oil stocks means buying shares of these companies, which can potentially yield high profits, particularly when oil prices rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $28.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,083. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.16. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion and a PE ratio of 59.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $26.11 on Friday, reaching $283.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,986,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Further Reading