Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,746 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,158,000 after buying an additional 1,280,922 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 484,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

