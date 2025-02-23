ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 17,243 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,488,000 after purchasing an additional 280,462 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after purchasing an additional 159,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

