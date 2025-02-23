iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.11. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

