Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6,488.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $124.65 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

