BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 568,594 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.