George Oliver Sells 129,263 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, February 14th, George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32.

On Monday, February 10th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $18,274,313.76.

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04.

On Tuesday, December 10th, George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

