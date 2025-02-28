Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

