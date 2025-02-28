Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

