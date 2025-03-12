Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 58,040 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Callan Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 116,853 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.31.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.69). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

