Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,610,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

GEM stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

