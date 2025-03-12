Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $43.62 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 346,289 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,615,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.