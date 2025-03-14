Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,304,000 after buying an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

