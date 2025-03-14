ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.8% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $58,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $10,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $809.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $997.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

