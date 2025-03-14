Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

