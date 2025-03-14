Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock opened at $182.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
