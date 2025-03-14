Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$84,500.00.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.31.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.