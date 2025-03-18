Celestia (TIA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $446.91 million and $111.00 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,317.55 or 0.99414510 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,109,612,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,109,399,671.232535 with 565,001,397.235768 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 3.40272685 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $80,333,297.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

