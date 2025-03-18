Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

