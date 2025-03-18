Node AI (GPU) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Node AI (GPU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Node AI has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and $855,600.13 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node AI alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,317.55 or 0.99414510 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,067,702 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 96,067,701.83293835 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.35307416 USD and is up 10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $842,571.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.