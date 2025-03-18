Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $68,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,028,164,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,825 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.14.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $280.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

