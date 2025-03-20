iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $59.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

