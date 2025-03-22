Best Outdoor Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Williams-Sonoma, CRH, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and Ryman Hospitality Properties are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden restraint devices traditionally mounted in public, outdoor spaces to hold a person’s head and hands in place as a form of corporal punishment and public humiliation. Historically used to enforce community standards and deter misbehavior, they exposed offenders to public ridicule and the elements while serving as an enduring symbol of social discipline. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,888,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,883. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.03.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,706,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,080. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $85.94. 26,766,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,952,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.09. 6,352,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.59. 11,770,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

