ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading 18.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) were up 18.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 384.02. The stock has a market cap of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

