Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $7.50. Surna shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 26,500 shares trading hands.
Surna Stock Up 7.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.
About Surna
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
