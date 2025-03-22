Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.96 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 33.23 ($0.43). Van Elle shares last traded at GBX 33.45 ($0.43), with a volume of 30,061 shares changing hands.

Van Elle Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £36.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Van Elle had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts predict that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current year.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.