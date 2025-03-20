SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.