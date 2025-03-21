Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 21st

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Indivior are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the cannabis industry, including those involved in the cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis for medical or recreational use. These stocks are part of a rapidly evolving market characterized by high growth potential but also significant regulatory and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 172,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,572. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,384,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,401,688. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 2,282,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $14.92.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ ACB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 506,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of Indivior stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 209,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.82. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

