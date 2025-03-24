American Century Companies Inc. Has $130.36 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $130,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $89.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

