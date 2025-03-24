Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 164.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

