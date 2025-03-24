United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $9,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research raised United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

