Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

