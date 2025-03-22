Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $428.82 million during the quarter.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

