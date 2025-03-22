Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $428.82 million during the quarter.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
