Moonbeam Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.22 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $87.22 million and $4.69 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00023062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,164,922,891 coins and its circulating supply is 964,778,752 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.