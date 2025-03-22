Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

TSN stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

