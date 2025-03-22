Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $67,115.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.10 or 0.02362868 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000841 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00023062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00008039 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00003273 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00006855 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005696 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
