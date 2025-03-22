Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.71), with a volume of 2413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.65.

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

